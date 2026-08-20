Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP recovers stolen vehicle near Bishop’s Falls, man arrested and charged

Justice, News August 20th, 2026

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP arrested a 33-year-old man Wednesday evening, after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, police responded to a report of a vehicle stolen outside a business on Earle Street in Grand Falls-Windsor. A description of the stolen vehicle was provided to police. Officers on patrol located the unoccupied stolen vehicle in the area of Sandy Point Road near Bishop’s Falls. The suspect, Cody Burton, 33, was located nearby and taken into police without incident.

He was charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000 and appeared in court today (Thursday).