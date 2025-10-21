Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP investigates theft and fraud, public assistance sought

News October 21st, 2025

Police are investigating the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card from a personal vehicle in the area of Peronne Road yesterday.

On Oct. 20, police received a report of an individual who had their wallet stolen from their vehicle while it was parked at a residence on Peronne Road in Grand Falls-Windsor the night prior. The victim’s credit card was used multiple times at a nearby gas station in the early hours of Monday morning.

The suspect appears to be a tall, thin male with a dark, chin-strap beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black American Eagle sweatshirt and black jeans.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is asking anyone with information about this person’s identity to contact the detachment directly at 709-489-2121. To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayItHere