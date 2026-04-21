Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP arrests man for impaired driving after single-vehicle crash

Justice, News April 21st, 2026

Police arrested a 20-year-old man for impaired operation after responding to a single-car crash in Grand Falls-Windsor early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. on April 18, police received a call for assistance from a driver who reported they had crashed and required a tow truck. When police arrived at the scene, the driver was no longer with their vehicle, but officers did note empty alcohol containers nearby.

Officers located the driver, a 20-year-old Grand Falls-Windsor man at a nearby residence a short time later. He showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody. After being transported to the detachment, he provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

The man was charged with impaired operation and impaired operation over 80mg%, and released from custody. He is expected to appear in provincial court in June 2026.