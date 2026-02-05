Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP arrest man after firearm-related incident

Justice, News February 5th, 2026

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP arrested 65-year-old Terry Maloney in the early hours of Thursday morning after responding to a report of an individual carrying a firearm.

At approximately 6:23 a.m. police responded to the Poplar Road area after receiving a report of a man carrying what appeared to be a firearm. The immediate area was contained by police, and the suspect was located and arrested at a nearby residence without incident.

Police located and seized a long-barrelled air rifle (or pellet gun).

Maloney was held in police custody and will appear in court today (Thursday) to face Criminal Code charges of:

Careless use of a firearm,

Pointing a firearm,

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking that anyone who witnessed, or who may have video surveillance or dash camera footage of a male with a firearm along Poplar Road to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121.