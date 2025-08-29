Government unveils Air Access Pilot Program for Labrador-Grenfell region

News, Travel August 29th, 2025

A new air access pilot program has been announced for Labrador.

Residents of Labrador and parts of the Great Northern Peninsula face air access affordability issues. This new program will help address that challenge by providing 175 round-trip tickets per week through PAL Airlines at a special base fare plus a 30 per cent discount beginning today.

For the program, tickets must originate from a Labrador airport, Blanc Sablon or St. Anthony to St. John’s, Gander or Deer Lake. For North Coast residents, tickets can include travel to and from the Goose Bay Airport. The number of seats available at the subsidized rates will be allocated per airport based on population density and will be limited per flight.

Those wishing to access the program must complete an online application form.