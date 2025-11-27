NEWS

Government, Indigenous officials to sign MOU to advance health outcomes for Indigenous peoples

Government and Indigenous officials will sign a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at advancing health outcomes for Indigenous peoples in the province on Thursday.

Representatives from Miawpukek First Nation, Qalipu First Nation, and Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services will be joined by the Honourable Lela Evans, Minister of Health and Minister of Indigenous Relations, for a signing event tomorrow to formalize a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at advancing health and well-being outcomes for Indigenous peoples in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Greenwood Inn Hotel in Corner Brook, NL. NTV News will be there and have the latest tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.

