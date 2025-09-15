Government announces several new Family Care Teams

Health, News September 15th, 2025

Minister of Health and Community Services Krista Lynn Howell has announced new family care teams for Bonne Bay-Port Saunders, Conception Bay South, and the South Coast of Labrador.

These teams will increase access to primary health care for those communities and the surrounding areas.

Recruitment is ongoing for physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, social navigators, allied health professionals, and support staff. It is anticipated that teams will be operational in 2026.

Patients who do not have access to a primary care provider, such as a family physician or a nurse practitioner, can register to connect to a family care team or a provider when one becomes available in their area through the Patient Connect NL or via phone at 1-833-913-4679.