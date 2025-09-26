Good driving conditions for now, numerous ferry delays

News, Traffic, Travel September 26th, 2025

Roads are dry across the province as of now. Rain and strong winds are expected today, which will result in water buildup on the roads and reduced visibility.

Marine Atlantic anticipates potential disruptions to crossings from Port aux Basques to North Sydney today. The MV Kamutik W will keep a load and go schedule today. The MV Gallipoli will depart Ramea at 8:00 a.m. and depart Burgeo at 9:30 a.m. All remaining sailings scheduled for the day are cancelled. The MV Marine Voyager and MV Challenge One are out of service due to the incoming weather.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 924 is delayed. Flight 924 is also delayed in Deer Lake. Flights are on time in Gander.