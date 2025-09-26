NEWS

News

Good driving conditions for now, numerous ferry delays

News, Traffic, Travel

Roads are dry across the province as of now. Rain and strong winds are expected today, which will result in water buildup on the roads and reduced visibility.

Marine Atlantic anticipates potential disruptions to crossings from Port aux Basques to North Sydney today. The MV Kamutik W will keep a load and go schedule today. The MV Gallipoli will depart Ramea at 8:00 a.m. and depart Burgeo at 9:30 a.m. All remaining sailings scheduled for the day are cancelled. The MV Marine Voyager and MV Challenge One are out of service due to the incoming weather.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 924 is delayed. Flight 924 is also delayed in Deer Lake. Flights are on time in Gander.

Related Articles

Good driving conditions across the province and numerous flight delays
Read more
Excellent driving conditions across the province
Read more
Excellent driving conditions across the province
Read more
Good driving conditions across most of Newfoundland and Labrador
Read more
Wet roads on the West Coast and parts of Labrador
Read more
Mostly good driving conditions across the Province for your Monday
Read more
Back to top