Good driving conditions for most of the province

News, Traffic, Travel

Roads across the Island are dry this morning with good visibility. In Labrador, the highway in and near Happy Valley-Goose Bay is wet. Elsewhere, roads are dry.

The MV Beaumont Hamel is out of service due to mechanical issues. The MV Kamutik W will depart Goose Bay at 2:00 p.m. for all ports on the North Coast. The MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 53 to London Gatwick is cancelled. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.

