Good driving conditions across the province for now

News, Traffic, Travel October 31st, 2025

Roads are currently clear; however, conditions will deteriorate as the day progresses. There are some fog patches from Badger to Birchy Narrows.

Marine Atlantic is currently monitoring the track of Hurricane Melissa and has cancelled all crossings scheduled for today and Saturday. The MV Marine Trader is in service, but the service could be halted at any time due to the forecasted weather.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 2590 and 2595 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.