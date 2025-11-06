Good driving conditions across the province

News, Traffic November 6th, 2025

Roads are bare across the province this morning. There are some icy pacts from Birchy Narrows to Deer Lake, Badger to South Brook, the Springdale area, and the St. Anthony area.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today, Friday, and Saturday morning. Several provincial ferries continue to be out of service.

There continues to be a number of flight delays and cancellations at the St. John’s International Airport. There are some delays in Gander and Deer Lake, although to a lesser extent.