GoFundMe started for St. John’s woman battling rare breast cancer

News

Friends of a St. John’s woman have started an online fundraiser to support her family as she battles a rare form of breast cancer.

Just weeks ago, 40-year-old Melissa Riche was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer called inflammatory breast cancer.

Krista Goulding, who created the fundraiser, says her sister, Melissa has already started intensive chemotherapy and expects the coming months to require chemo, surgery, and radiation.

This fundraiser is to help cover lost income as she undergoes treatment. Riche is a self-employed hairstylist in Mount Pearl. Goulding says the hope is to raise enough money to support the Riche family through the next six to eight months so Melissa can focus on “beating this cancer and being here for her children”.

