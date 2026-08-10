Glovertown RCMP investigating Gambo gas station theft, seeking public’s assistance

Justice, News August 10th, 2026

Glovertown RCMP is investigating a theft from a gas station in Gambo on Friday evening, and asking anyone with information to contact police.

On August 7, around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle stopped at the Esso station on J.R. Smallwood Boulevard in Gambo, put fuel in the vehicle and left without paying.

Police are looking to identify the vehicle and the unknown driver. The vehicle, a grey Honda Ridgeline, was captured by outdoor surveillance cameras.

The unidentified driver was described as having a slim build, wearing grey sweatpants, a sweatshirt and a hat.

If you have information about this incident or the person responsible, please contact Glovertown RCMP as soon as possible at (709)-533-2828.