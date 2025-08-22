Gas up, all other fuel prices fall

News August 22nd, 2025

The cost of most fuels is down today.

The exception is gas, which increased by 1.5 cents. Diesel motor fuel on the Island fell 0.5 cents, while diesel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador decreased by 0.4 cents.

Furnace oil heating fuel on the Island decreased by 0.37 cents per litre. Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador decreased by 0.25 cents, and propane heating fuel dropped by 1.1 cents per litre.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, August 29.