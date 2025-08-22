NEWS

News

Gas up, all other fuel prices fall

News

The cost of most fuels is down today.

The exception is gas, which increased by 1.5 cents. Diesel motor fuel on the Island fell 0.5 cents, while diesel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador decreased by 0.4 cents.

Furnace oil heating fuel on the Island decreased by 0.37 cents per litre. Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador decreased by 0.25 cents, and propane heating fuel dropped by 1.1 cents per litre.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, August 29.

Fuel prices continue to drop
Read more
Gas price up, all other fuels fall
Read more
All fuel prices down
Read more
Back to top