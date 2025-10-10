Gas down while other fuels see increases and decreases

News October 10th, 2025

There are some increases and decreases in the cost of fuel this week.

Gas went down 3 cents per litre. On the Island, diesel increased by up to 0.4 cents while diesel motor fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador decreased by 1.7 cents per litre.

Furnace oil heating fuel on the Island went up slightly by 0.35 cents. Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador decreased by 2.82 cents, and propane heating fuel increased by up to 0.3 cents per litre.

The changes to maximum prices listed above reflect recent changes in market commodity prices and the continued phase-in of winter blending for diesel motor fuel and furnace oil heating fuel.

The next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, October 17.