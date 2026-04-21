NEWS

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Gas and Diesel Prices Fall Again

News

Some good news for those fueling up today, as the province is seeing a second straight day of significant decreases to the price of gasoline and diesel. The price of gas is down seven cents a litre, while diesel drops by 18.7 cents per litre. Furnace oil is down by 16.21 cents per litre, and there is no change to the price of propane. In parts of Labrador, diesel is down 26.5 cents per litre, and stove oil decreases by 25.35 cents. The next price adjustment from the Public Utilities Board is expected tomorrow.

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