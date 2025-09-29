Health

Health

Garden of Hope opening in Carbonear today

Health, News

The new Garden of Hope will open at the Carbonear General Hospital on the 3rd floor today.

Gary Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by employees and retirees of Newfoundland Power, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services representatives, to officially open the garden for the use of cancer patients and their families who are treated at the Carbonear General Hospital.

It officially opens at 3:00 p.m. NTV News will be there.

