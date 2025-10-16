Gander RCMP seeking assistance locating missing man

News October 16th, 2025

The RCMP in Gander is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 73-year-old Rex Nippard.

He was last seen on Wednesday, October 15, around 4:00 p.m. Nippard is approximately 173 cm tall and 67 kg. He is bald with brown eyes and was wearing black pants, a plaid jacket and a black baseball cap.

Police believe he may be in the area of Weirs Pond, near Route 330.

Anyone with any information about the current location of Rex Nippard is asked to contact Gander RCMP as soon as possible at 709-256-6841.