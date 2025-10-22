Full operations at Wabush Airport to resume Wednesday

News October 22nd, 2025

Full operations are expected to resume today at Wabush Airport, with flights operating at their regularly scheduled times.

Most flights were impacted on Tuesday at Wabush Airport because of a lack of fire fighting, and aircraft rescue resources. Advocates say it highlights a larger issue in Canadian airports.

Chris Bussey of Advocates for Safer Airports in Canada says Wabush Airport’s lack of Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) capability is not an isolated problem — it exposes a Canada-wide failure to meet international standards. Bussey says despite Parliament’s support for Motion M-96, Transport Canada has not modernized the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) to align with ICAO and NFPA safety standards.