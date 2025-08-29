Fuel prices increase in overnight adjustment

News August 29th, 2025

The Public Utilities Board adjusted maximum prices overnight.

Gasoline motor fuel rose by up to 1.6 cents per litre, while diesel on the Island increased by as much as 2.8 cents per litre. In Labrador’s Zones 13 and 13a, diesel prices climbed by 2.9 cents per litre.

Furnace oil heating fuel on the Island went up by 2.39 cents per litre, and stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a increased by 2.54 cents per litre. Propane heating fuel also saw a rise of 0.3 cents per litre.

The Board’s next scheduled price adjustment was set for Friday, September 5.