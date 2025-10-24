Fuel prices fall across NL

News October 24th, 2025

It will cost less to fill up today after a decrease in maximum prices for petroleum products.

Gas has decreased by 0.5 cents. Diesel on the Island and in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador decreased by one cent per litre.

Furnace oil heating fuel on the Island dropped by 0.83 cents. Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador decreased by 0.87 cents per litre, and propane heating fuel dropped by 0.7 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, October 31.