Friends, family and colleagues honour life and legacy of Jimmy O’Toole

News May 1st, 2026

A powerful show of support today, as firefighters from across the country gathered to honour the life and legacy of James “Jimmy” O’Toole.

Friends, family, and colleagues came together to remember a man known not only for his service, but for his deep devotion to those closest to him.

O’Toole is being remembered as a family man. His wife Crystal and their two sons, Ryan and Gavin, were the centre of his world.

Whether at the rink, on the ball field, or cheering from the sidelines, he built his life around the moments that mattered most. Born and raised in Pasadena, his commitment to community led him from volunteer firefighting to a lifelong career with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department.

Rising to the rank of Lieutenant, he became a respected leader and advocate, serving as president of IAFF local 1075. he also helped lead national efforts to protect firefighters from occupational cancer, pushing for stronger coverage and support across the country.