Fox near Nain confirmed positive for rabies

News April 28th, 2026

The Provincial Government has confirmed that an Arctic fox recently killed near Nain has tested positive for rabies.

The fox was collected by a conservation officer with the Nunatsiavut Government and submitted to the Animal Health Division of the Department of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands for rabies testing. A positive test result was received from the Canadian Food inspection Agency.

The last recorded case of rabies in a fox in Labrador was in Nain in 2022. In Hopedale in 2025, a dog tested positive for rabies. There have been no recorded cases of rabies in a fox on the Island of Newfoundland since 2003.

Labrador residents are asked to be vigilant and take precautions if they encounter an animal that is acting in an unusual or aggressive manner. Avoid and report animals exhibiting signs of rabies, including:



Behaving strangely

Staggering

Frothing at the mouth

Choking

Making unusual noises

Residents are asked to avoid wild animals, particularly foxes and wolves, and to report any sightings of foxes to a local Forest Management Office, Resource Enforcement Division, or local police. Reports in Nunatsiavut communities should be directed to local Conservation Officers.

To best protect domestic animals such as dogs and cats, it is advisable to keep pets tethered or penned when outdoors, preferably under supervision. Domestic animals that spend most of their time outdoors should be contained and monitored for changes in behaviour and signs of rabies. Dogs and cats should be vaccinated.

Any Labrador residents who may have been recently bitten or scratched by a fox or dog are advised to contact their Community Clinic to be assessed. Always seek immediate medical treatment if you are in contact with a potentially rabid animal. Information about rabies is available on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.