Four impaired drivers arrested by RCMP over the weekend

News February 10th, 2026

Four people were arrested for impaired driving during RCMP traffic stops in Hopedale, Spaniard’s Bay, Port au Port, and Gander over the weekend.

The first arrest happened on Saturday, February 7, just after 5:45 p.m., Hopedale RCMP received a call about a man operating a snowmobile while impaired. Officers located the snowmobile and the driver, a 56-year-old man at a nearby residence, and observed signs of impairment by alcohol. The operator was arrested and transported to the local detachment where he provided breath samples nearly two-and-a-half times the legal limit. His licence was suspended, and he was released to appear in court in March.

Then, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 8, officers in the Trinity-Conception District responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision and possible impaired driver outside a business in Spaniard’s Bay. After officers arrived on scene, witnesses told police that one of the drivers involved in the collision was refusing to provide his information and attempting to leave in his vehicle. That driver, a 68-year-old man, was showing clear signs of intoxication, and was provided with a demand for a breath sample. After he failed to comply with the demand, he was arrested and his vehicle was seized by police. He was released on an appearance notice and is expected to attend court in May.

Later Sunday evening, just after 7:45 p.m., Bay St. George RCMP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver who appeared to be unconscious in his vehicle outside a Port au Port business. Emergency medical services personnel attended the scene, and the 32-year-old man, who showed signs of impairment, was transported to hospital where he was provided with medical treatment and released. He was charged with impaired operation. His vehicle was seized and impounded, and he will appear in provincial court in August.

It was just after 1:00 a.m. on Monday morning when another driver was arrested. An officer with Gander RCMP was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop with vehicle being driven in an erratic manner. The driver, a 59-year-old Lewisporte man, displayed signs of intoxication, and was provided with a demand for a breath sample. He failed to comply with the demand, was arrested and his vehicle was seized by police. He was released on an appearance notice and is expected to attend court in May.

RCMP is reminding the public that failing to provide a breath sample when provided with a demand as part of an impaired operation investigation is criminal offence. Impaired operation of any vehicle, including off-road vehicles and snowmobiles, is a reckless and unnecessary choice that can have deadly consequences. If you suspect someone of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 9-1-1 to make a report.







