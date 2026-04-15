Forteau RCMP tickets driver who failed to stop for school bus

Justice, News April 15th, 2026

Forteau RCMP ticketed a 60-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon, after she failed to stop for a school bus with its stop sign activated.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on April 14, an officer on patrol in Forteau was headed southbound on Main Street, and stopped behind a school bus dropping off a student, with its lights and stop sign activated. A passenger vehicle travelling northbound towards the school bus failed to stop, and the driver was immediately pulled over.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman, was issued a ticket for failing to stop for a school bus.

It is against the law to pass a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. It is also extremely dangerous, and can cause serious injury to passengers and pedestrians.