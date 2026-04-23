Forteau RCMP arrests man for impaired driving

Justice, News April 23rd, 2026

Forteau RCMP arrested a man Wednesday night after responding to a report of a suspected impaired driver.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police received a report of a possible impaired driver on Route 510. Officers patrolled the area and located the driver and vehicle off the roadway. The driver was not injured, but did show signs of impairment and failed a roadside breath test.

The 67-year-old was arrested and returned to the detachment, where he provided additional breath samples that were more twice the legal limit.

His vehicle was seized and impounded. The man was released from police custody and will appear in court in August 2026 to answer to charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and impaired operation over 80%mg.