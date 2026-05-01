Forest fire season now in effect on island of Newfoundland

News May 1st, 2026

Forest fire season is in effect on the Island of Newfoundland beginning today, May 1, until September 30. Forest fire season will be in effect in Labrador from May 15 to September 30.

During forest fire season, a permit is required to burn vegetation, wood or paper. Permits are available from provincial Forest Management District Offices.

Permits are not required for campfires; however, when planning an outdoor fire, it is important to check the daily Forest Fire Hazard Map to determine the level of forest fire risk in your area.

Following the unprecedented 2025 wildfire season, it is essential to remain vigilant and prepared for any challenges the 2026 forest fire season may bring.

Homeowners play a big role in protecting their homes, neighbourhoods and communities from the threat of wildland fire. As residents begin spring clean-up around their properties after a long winter, we remind people that burning grass or debris in open fires is a dangerous practice.

Grass fires spread quickly and are a leading cause of wildfires. They can escape control rapidly, especially in dry or windy conditions when embers can spread and often lead to wildfire responses.

Information on how to prevent wildfires in communities is available at FireSmart Canada. There are simple things homeowners can do to help prevent wildfires.



Maintain a five-foot (1.5 metre) non-combustible zone immediately around your home.

Clean out and screen gutters to prevent debris from collecting.

Use fire-resistant roofing materials on homes.

Clean underneath decks and enclose them to prevent them from filling with debris.

Place firewood piles away from your home.

Trim grass and weeds.

Regularly clean up fallen branches, dry grass and needles from the ground to eliminate potential surface fuels.

Avoid planting woody shrubs or trees near your home.

The Provincial Government is enhancing wildfire preparedness by hiring and training more wildland firefighters, upgrading resources for volunteer fire departments, providing communities with support through the Community Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Program, and welcoming the return of the province’s fifth water bomber to the fleet.

To report a wildfire, call 1-866-709-FIRE (3473).