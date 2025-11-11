Food First NL applauds Budget 2025 win, urges more action on food security

News November 11th, 2025

Food First NL says this year’s federal budget delivers only one of its 16 recommendations on food security.

Back in August, the group joined national advocates calling for higher incomes, targets to reduce food insecurity, Indigenous-led food programs, and a permanent school food program.

Budget 2025 only fulfills that last request, making the National School Food Program permanent.

Food First NL calls it a major win after years of advocacy but says the federal government still has work to do to ensure everyone has access to healthy, affordable food.