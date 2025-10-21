Foggy conditions on the Avalon

News, Traffic, Travel October 21st, 2025

There is some dense fog on the Avalon Peninsula this morning, resulting in reduced visibility. Across the remainder of the Island and Labrador, roads are dry with good visibility.

The MV Challenge One is out of service due to a mechanical issue. Other ferries are operating on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flights 928 and 902 are delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL Flight 901 is cancelled. PAL flights 902 and 928 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.