Flights disrupted at Wabush Airport due to lack of firefighting resources

News October 21st, 2025

There are major disruptions this morning at the Wabush Airport, because of limited firefighting and crash rescue services on site.

Pal Airlines has been informed that because of a Transport Canada regulatory requirement, Wabush Airport is currently unable to accept flight accommodating 20 or more passengers. The MP for Labrador, Phillip Earle took to social media to let residents know that the matter has been escalated to the highest level within the federal department responsible for the operation of the airport.

Earle says he is hopeful a resolution will be reached quickly. NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.