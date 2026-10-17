Fishing crew rescued after vessel drifts onto rocky shore near Bay de Verde

News October 17th, 2026

A fishing vessel has drifted onto the rocky shoreline near Bay de Verde after taking on water in Conception Bay.

The High Roller III was abandoned after deteriorating weather and flooding forced the crew to evacuate earlier in the day Saturday.

Thankfully, all crew members were safely rescued.

The vessel was left adrift in the bay, with the Canadian Coast Guard ship John Cabot responding to the scene. The fishing boat has now drifted onto the rocky shoreline, a sobering sight along Newfoundland and Labrador’s rugged coast.

While the loss of the vessel is unfortunate, the most important outcome is that everyone on board made it to safety.

Photos of the incident were captured by Mark Blundon.