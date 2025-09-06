Fire damages vacant residence in notorious row of downtown homes

News September 6th, 2025

Fire has caused damage in a vacant residence located along a notorious stretch of homes in downtown St. John’s.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday firefighters were called to number 110 Livingstone Street after a neighbour heard someone screaming about a fire. When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the boarded-up three-storey townhouse. Firefighters entered the home and quickly brought the fire under control.

Derek Hunt, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said they received reports of several people using the home for shelter, and while one person is known to have escaped the fire, it’s unknown exactly how many people may have been inside at the time.

Nearly a year ago, on Christmas Day, fire caused damage to an adjoining home. Circumstances surrounding that fire were similar to Saturday’s incident. In March of this year fire destroyed several homes on the same street, a few blocks away. In October of 2023 fire destroyed two neighbouring buildings on the corner of Livingstone Street and Lime Street.

Video from the scene of a fire on Livingstone Street in downtown St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)