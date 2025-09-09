Fire causes extensive damage to Mount Pearl home, displaces four residents

News September 8th, 2025

A fire in Mount Pearl home on Monday evening has caused extensive damage and displaced four people.

Firefighters were called to the home, on Burrage Avenue, shortly after 6:15 p.m.. The first crews arrived four minutes later to find smoke and flames coming from the house. Firefighters were able to enter the home and quickly knock down most of the fire, which is reported to have started in the kitchen of an upstairs apartment.

There were four people home at the time. One in the upstairs unit, and three more people in two basement apartments. Everyone escaped the fire uninjured before firefighters arrived.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the upstairs unit, with some smoke and water damage spreading to the downstairs apartments. Personnel with Newfoundland Power were called to disconnect electricity from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video from the scene of a fire on Burrage Avenue in Mount Pearl. (Earl Noble / NTV News)