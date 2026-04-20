Fire ban in effect for Town of Heart’s Content, Town of New Perlican

News April 20th, 2026

A fire ban is currently in effect for the Town of Heart’s Content and the Town of New Perlican.

Officials say it’s due to several recent close calls involving brush fires in neighbouring communities, to take proactive measures to protect the towns and surrounding areas.

Only propane fireplaces will be permitted during this time.

All open fires, including brush burning and recreational fires, are strictly prohibited until further notice.

If anyone needs to burn brush or garbage, you must apply for a burn permit through NL Forestry, and must follow all regulations and conditions outlined in that permit.