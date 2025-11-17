Federation of Labour welcomes 300 delegates to 85th convention in St. John’s

News November 17th, 2025

The Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour is kicking off its 85th Constitutional Convention in St. John’s this morning.

President Jessica McCormick says the convention will act as an important opportunity for the labour movement to prepare for public sector cuts laid out by the recent federal budget.

The event takes place at the Delta Hotel from November 17 to 19 and includes guest speakers Siobhán Vipond, Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Labour Congress on Monday morning and Jim Stanford, Economist and Director of the Centre for Future Work on Tuesday afternoon.