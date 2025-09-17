Families push for lifeboat station in Labrador on anniversary of Island Lady loss

News September 17th, 2025

Today marks four years since the loss of the Island Lady fishing vessel, where two crew members lost their lives. Now, there are renewed calls by a dedicated mother to improve Canadian Coast Guard search and rescue services in Labrador.

On this day, four years ago, the tragic loss of the F.V. Island Lady claimed the lives of Marc Freeman Russell, and Joey Jenkins. Family members, friends, and officials are calling for change, on this solemn anniversary.

Since 2022, Marc’s mother, Jeannette Russell, and the Labrador Coalition for Search and Rescue, have been advocating to extend the Canadian Coast Guard search and rescue program, to Labrador. She says Labrador has not been offered the same supports, as other parts of the province and country, to help maximize survival at sea.

Russell says there needs to be an immediate investment in a lifeboat station for Labrador. Officials also highlighted the possibility of Five Wing Goose Bay being elevated to a primary search and rescue station. All in an effort to better protect harvesters, in Labrador.