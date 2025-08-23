Evacuation orders lifted for Salmon Cove, Burnt Point, Gull Island, and areas north of Northern Bay Brook Bridge

News August 23rd, 2025

Evacuation orders were lifted Saturday for some communities affected by the Conception Bay North wildfire.

Salmon Cove

Salmon Cove was the first town to receive notice of the order being lifted. All residents are allowed to return to their properties, but Route 70 remains closed between Northern Bay Brook Bridge and Perry’s Cove. Residents returning to their properties are advised to travel through the detour around the closed section of highway via Route 74 and Route 80.

For any residents who may require transportation back to Salmon Cove, buses are available at Carbonear Academy. The last run will leave the school at 6:00 p.m.

Anyone who needs transportation should register in-person at Carbonear Academy. For anyone that requires special assistance for transportation, please call 709-729-0921. Pets will be required to be in a carrier/crate.

The Town of Salmon Cove remains under an evacuation alert and a regional state of emergency, which enables the Provincial Government to coordinate provincial and municipal services and access resources in the area to support the wildfires response.

Burnt Point-Gull Island-Northern Bay

Evacuation orders were also lifted in part of the unincorporated area of Burnt Point-Gull Island-Northern Bay. That applies to the communities of Burnt Point, Gull Island and areas NORTH of Northern Bay Brook Bridge in Northern Bay. The rest of Northern Bay remains under an evacuation order.

Residents in these areas can return to their properties effective immediately.

OF NOTE: the communities of Burnt Point, Gull Island, and the portion of Northern Bay – areas NORTH of Northern Bay Brook Bridge, remain under an evacuation alert.

Residents are asked to keep roadways clear and limit travel in the area to local traffic only. A roadblock will be set up at the entrance of Northern Bay Brook Bridge, to restrict traffic into areas still under an evacuation order.

A regional state of emergency remains in place for a portion of the Bay de Verde Peninsula, from Bristol’s Hope to Whiteway (the communities in the entirety of the Carbonear-Trinity-Bay de Verde electoral district).

Important Information for Returning Residents

Welcome Centre

A Welcome Centre has been set up at the AYLA Centre, 2 Critches Road, Lower Island Cove for residents returning home today. The centre will be open until 10 p.m. this evening and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow (August 24).

The Salvation Army will be on site with their food truck to provide food and refreshments.

Support people will be on site to guide and assist returning residents, including mental health supports from NL Health Services.

Masks, gloves and garbage bags will be available at the welcome centre to assist residents with the clean-up of their homes. Information will also be available regarding spoiled food disposal, water safety, etc.

Garbage Disposal/Appliances

Waste disposal bins are located at the entrance of Engine Mill Road, Burnt Point. Residents can dispose of household waste (e.g. spoiled food) at this location.

Items NOT permitted in waste bins:

Animal carcasses.

Yard / construction materials.

Hazardous materials.

Residents requiring assistance transporting waste to bins should call 709-729-0921.

Waste disposed of in designated bins will be transported to an appropriate waste disposal location.

If residents want to dispose of any appliances (i.e. fridges, freezers. etc.), they are asked to please drop them to the designated areas near the waste disposal bins. For those that require special assistance, please leave appliances at the end of your property to be collected.

Transportation Support

For any residents who require transportation back to Burnt Point-Gull Island and the portion of Northern Bay, buses are available at Carbonear Academy. The last bus will be leaving Carbonear Academy at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone who requires transportation should register in-person at Carbonear Academy. For anyone that requires special assistance for transportation, please call 709-729-0921. Pets will be required to be in a carrier/crate.

Water

Residents in the area are recommended to not drink, cook, or brush teeth with well water until the well is inspected, disinfected, and tested.

To arrange for well testing, contact the Department of Environment and Climate Change at groundwatersection@gov.nl.ca, 709-729-2539, 709-729-1671 or your nearest Government Service Centre.

Safe alternate sources of water for drinking, cooking and consumption should be used until water testing shows satisfactory results. Bottled water or sources known to be safe would be acceptable. Household water can still be used for washing, cleaning, and other household uses. Alternate water sources should be used for bathing or showering if the water has an odd appearance or odour.

Questions related to Water Resources can be directed to: water@gov.nl.ca.