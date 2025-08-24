Evacuation order lifted for Perry’s Cove

News August 24th, 2025

Residents of Perry’s Cove are allowed to return home after an evacuation order was lifted Sunday. The unincorporated area remains under alert and a regional state of emergency.

Route 70 remains closed north of Perry’s Cove to Northern Bay Brook Bridge. Residents returning to their properties are advised to travel through the detour around the closed section of highway via Route 74 and Route 80. Residents are asked to keep roadways clear. Others are asked to limit travel in the area to local traffic only. A roadblock will be set up at the entrance of Northern Bay Brook Bridge, to restrict traffic into areas still under an evacuation order.

Residents are advised that there is still an active wildfire and there may be fire crews and associated equipment on scene working any hot spot areas. They can also expect to continue to see some smoke and action by aircraft. Residents are asked to proceed with caution and to seek guidance from first responders, if needed.

A regional state of emergency remains in place for a portion of the Bay de Verde Peninsula, from Bristol’s Hope to Whiteway (the communities in the entirety of the Carbonear-Trinity-Bay de Verde electoral district).

Important Information for Returning Residents

Reception Centre

Residents of Perry’s Cove will be provided masks, gloves, cleaning wipes, water testing kits and garbage bags at Carbonear Academy, 88 Valley Road, to assist them with the clean-up of their homes. Those returning home will also be provided a copy of: Returning Home Safely After a Wildfire, a detailed guide for residents returning to their homes after being evacuated due to a wildfire.

Residents of Perry’s Cove can still avail of the supports that have been provided to them at the Carbonear Academy.

Transportation Support

For any residents who require transportation back to Perry’s Cove fully accessible busing will be available at 3:00 pm. at Carbonear Academy. The last bus will be leaving Carbonear Academy at 6:00 p.m.

Anyone who requires transportation should register in-person at Carbonear Academy. For anyone that requires special assistance for transportation, please call 709-729-0921. Pets will be required to be in a carrier/crate.

Garbage Disposal/Appliances

Waste disposal bins are located at the at the intersection of Route 70 and Main Street East (adjacent to The Pickle Factory), Perry’s Cove. Residents can dispose of household waste (e.g. spoiled food) at this location.

Items NOT permitted in waste bins:

Animal carcasses.

Yard / construction materials.

Hazardous materials.

Appliances.

Waste disposed of in designated bins will be transported to an appropriate waste disposal location. Residents requiring assistance transporting waste to bins should call 709-729-0921, until 10:00 p.m. this evening.

If residents want to dispose of any appliances (i.e. fridges, freezers. etc.), there are areas next to the waste disposal bins identified as a drop off location for spoiled appliances. Spoiled appliances MUST be emptied of all contents prior to drop-off at the disposal site. Appliances with contents will NOT be accepted.

For those that may require special assistance, please leave appliances at the end of your property to be collected.

Water

Residents in Perry’s Cove are asked NOT to drink, cook, or brush teeth with well water until the well is inspected, disinfected, and tested. Chemical and bacterial testing is recommended.

To arrange for chemical well testing contact the Department of Environment and Climate Change at groundwatersection@gov.nl.ca, 709-729-2539 or 709-729-1671. To arrange bacterial testing, please contact the local Government Service Centre at 709-786-5015

Safe alternate sources of water for drinking, cooking and consumption should be used until water testing shows satisfactory results.

Bottled water or sources known to be safe would be acceptable. Household water can still be used for washing, cleaning, and other household uses. Alternate water sources should be used for bathing or showering if the water has an odd appearance or odour.

Questions related to Water Resources can be directed to: water@gov.nl.ca.