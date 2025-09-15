EV Charger rate increase in St. John’s

News September 15th, 2025

As of today, rates for using City of St. John’s Level 2 EV Charging Stations will be adjusted.

Charger fees will continue to apply in addition to parking fees, where required. All charges are automatically processed through the City’s paid parking app, PayByPhone.

Most areas will increase from $1.50 to $2.00. The City Depot on Blackler Avenue will increase from $1.50 to $4.50.

This update will help sustain the EV charging program by covering the costs of electricity, maintenance, and operations.