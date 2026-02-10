Emergency Response Team training exercises happening tomorrow in Paradise

News February 10th, 2026

RCMP is advising the public that the Emergency Response Team will be conducting explosives training in Paradise on Wednesday, February 11, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Training will take place near the former City Sand and Gravel facility off of Topsail Road. Residents in the area may see an increased presence of RCMP vehicle and officers, including officers in tactical gear, during this time. Those living or working in the area, or travelling on the Outer Ring Road near the Topsail Road exit, may also hear the sounds of explosives during the training.

RCMP is advising there is no risk to public safety, however, they’re asking the public to avoid the area during the training hours.