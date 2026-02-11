Emergency Response Team training exercise in Paradise today

Justice, News February 11th, 2026

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador is advising that the Emergency Response Team will be conducting explosives training in Paradise today and tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Training will take place near the former City Sand and Gravel facility, off Topsail Road.

Residents in the area may see an increased presence of RCMP vehicles and officers during this time, including officers in tactical gear. Those living or working in the area, or travelling on the Outer Ring Road near the Topsail Road exit may also hear the sounds of the explosives during this training.

There is no risk to public safety, however, RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador is asking the public to avoid the area during this training scenario. Regular training helps ensure readiness for duty when called upon.