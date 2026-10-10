Emergency recall notice for Landwash Smiling Land Light Lager 12 pack cans

Local News, News October 10th, 2026

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC) is informing the public of an emergency recall on Landwash Smiling Light Lager 12 Pack cans with the lot code February 5, 2026, due to a safety concern. All other products by Landwash Brewery are not included in the recall, including Smiling Land Light Lager sold as individual cans.

Cans from this specific batch may be subject to higher-than-normal intense pressure which could cause them to rupture unexpectedly.

Anyone in possession of the recalled product, and those with questions or concerns, should contact Landwash Brewery at this email: christina@landwashbrewery.com.

NLC has advised liquor stores and agency store locations to remove all stock of the recalled product immediately.

The lot code can be found on the 12 can cardboard packaging and is also stamped on the bottom of the individual cans as: 2026/05/02 (year, day, month).