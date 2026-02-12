NEWS

News

Eliot Grondin wins silver medal in men’s snowboard cross at Winter Olympics

News, Sports

It is a big morning for Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

The Quebec athlete won his second straight Olympic medal in men’s snowboard cross this morning, taking silver. Grondin was a double medallist during his second Olympic appearance at Beijing 2022. He won silver medal in the men’s snowboard cross event in Beijing, as well as bronze in the first Olympic mixed team snowboard cross event. Grondin was just 16 years old when he made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018.

The win improves Canada’s medal count to six (three silver and three bronze).

Related Articles

Karen Sheriffs named Team NL Chef de Mission for the 2027 Canada Winter Games
Read more
Province announces Team NL Chef Team for the 2027 Canada Winter Games
Read more
NL Regiment blanked by Moncton Wildcats on Sunday
Read more
Regiment beat Eagles 3-2 in shootout
Read more
Teams advance to playoff round at Scotties Tournament of Hearts; Team NL finishes 1-7
Read more
NL Regiment kick off six-game road trip this weekend in Cape Breton
Read more
Back to top