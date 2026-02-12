Eliot Grondin wins silver medal in men’s snowboard cross at Winter Olympics

News, Sports February 12th, 2026

It is a big morning for Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

The Quebec athlete won his second straight Olympic medal in men’s snowboard cross this morning, taking silver. Grondin was a double medallist during his second Olympic appearance at Beijing 2022. He won silver medal in the men’s snowboard cross event in Beijing, as well as bronze in the first Olympic mixed team snowboard cross event. Grondin was just 16 years old when he made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018.

The win improves Canada’s medal count to six (three silver and three bronze).