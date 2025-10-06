NEWS

Elections NL provides details on plans to deal with mail service disruption

Elections NL has implemented a comprehensive contingency plan in response to the ongoing labour disruption affecting the mail service.

At this time, vote-by-mail kit delivery is ongoing, using alternative delivery services, including courier, messenger and cargo services based on regional availability. Voters who chose to vote by mail are responsible for returning their kit by the established deadlines. Voters should not put their Vote-by-Mail kit in a Canada Post mailbox, as it will not be delivered due to the ongoing mail service labour disruption.

The normal household delivery of Voter Information Cards is not available. Voter Information Cards are not required to vote; they are distributed for informational purposes only, as they provide specific voting locations and times.

Electors seeking information on where, when, and how they can vote can visit the Elections NL website or call 1-877-729-7987.

