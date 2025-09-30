NEWS

Elections NL provides details on how displaced electors in Conception Bay North can vote

Displaced voters in the Carbonear-Trinity-Bay De Verde district have several voting options in the upcoming provincial election.

Residents can vote for their home district by special ballot at any of the Elections NL offices throughout the province until Tuesday, October 7, at 6:00 p.m. In addition, a Special Ballot voting day will be announced for the Salem Community Centre shortly.

On October 7, electors can vote at any advance poll location within the district.

On Election Day, displaced electors from Ochre Pit Cove, Western Bay, Broad Cove, Blackhead, Adams Cove, Kingston, Small Point, and Spout Cove may vote at Ronayne Law Office, John Hoskins Community Centre, Ronnie Johnson Community Centre, or Elections NL Headquarters.

