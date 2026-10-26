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Elderly man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

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An elderly man was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon after a collision in the east end of St. John’s.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of New Cove Road and Mount Cashel Road in the east end of St. John’s. A collision had occurred between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Reports from the scene indicate that an elderly man, said to be in his 90’s, was crossing the street when he was knocked to the ground by a turning car. While excessive speed was not believed to be a factor, the man did sustain serious injuries not believed at the time to be life-threatening.

New Cove Road in the area, and its intersection with Mount Cashel Road, was closed for a while as police investigated the collision.

The incident highlights concern from area residents about the City’s approval of a proposed development in the area that would see two apartment buildings with upwards of 65 apartments built on the residential street.

Video from the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the corner of New Cove Road and Mount Cashel Road on Sunday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

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