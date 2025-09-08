East-end collision causes significant damage, but results in no serious injuries

News September 7th, 2025

A two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon at an intersection well-known for traffic mishaps caused significant damage to both vehicles.

Emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Major’s Path at about 3:30 p.m.. The force of the t-bone crash caused extensive damage to both vehicles involved. One person was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but it was unknown at the time if they were taken to hospital.

Traffic was slowed in all directions until the scene could be cleared.

The intersection of Portugal Cove Road with Major’s Path and Airport Heights Drive is slated fro conversion into a roundabout as soon as construction on nearby infrastructure is completed.

There were no serious injuries following a collision at a notorious St. John’s intersection on Sunday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)