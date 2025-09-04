Dry roads with areas of fog

News, Traffic, Travel September 4th, 2025

Roads are bare and dry across Newfoundland this morning. There are some areas of fog along the west coast and on the Avalon Peninsula.

The MV Beaumont Hamel will operate on a load and go on enhanced service. The Astron W will operate on a load and go basis from 7:00 to 7:00 p.m. starting today from Bell Island to Portugal Cove. The MV Legionnaire remains out of service due to regulatory minimum crew requirements. The MV Challenge One is out of service for a layday at La Poile.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.