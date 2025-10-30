Dry roads across the province and several ferry delays today

News, Traffic, Travel October 30th, 2025

Roads are dry across the province. There are areas of fog in central Newfoundland and in southeastern Labrador.

Marine Atlantic is currently monitoring the track of Hurricane Melissa and is anticipating impacts to its schedule beginning Friday, October 31. The crossing from North Sydney to Port aux Basques on the Ala’suinu has been rescheduled from 11:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The MV Veteran’s first crossing at 7:00 a.m. will be delayed until 7:15 am. The Veteran will be taking fuel on Fogo Island after the first crossing, resulting in the 10:00 a.m. crossing being delayed up to approximately 30 minutes.

The MV Qajaq W will be taking fuel upon arrival in St. Barbe this afternoon. The 3:30 p.m. departure may be delayed approximately 30 minutes.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 760 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.