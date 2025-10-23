Dry roads across most of the province

News, Traffic, Travel October 23rd, 2025

Roads are wet on the Avalon, Burin, and Banvista Peninsulas and dry elsewhere across the province. There are some areas of fog in southeastern Labrador.

The MV Kamutik W will arrive in Makkovik at 8:30 a.m. and will be operating on a load and go schedule. The MV Challenge One is out of service due to a mechanical issue.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 690 and 685 are delayed, and PAL Flight 901 is delayed. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines flight is delayed, and Air Canada Flight 2580 is delayed.